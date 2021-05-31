The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up about 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,075. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

