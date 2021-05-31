Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,839 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for about 2.3% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SHYF traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

