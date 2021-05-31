Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 318,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

