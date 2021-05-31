Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,503 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 509,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 160,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ONTO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. 318,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,580. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

