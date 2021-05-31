Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.4% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

