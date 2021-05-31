Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. 69,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

