Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $123.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

