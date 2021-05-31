Pitcairn Co. Has $48.15 Million Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,834 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 3.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $48,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $3,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000.

COM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,779. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

