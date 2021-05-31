Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 959.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.21. 3,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,725. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.