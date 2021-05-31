Short Interest in Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Increases By 50.0%

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GADS remained flat at $$0.06 on Monday. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Gadsden Properties has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

