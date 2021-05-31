Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 53.2%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. 81,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,088. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

