Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $54,624,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

