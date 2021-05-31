DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $7.48 on Monday, reaching $369.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

