Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264,700 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

MTCH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.38. 72,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,117. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.