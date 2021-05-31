FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $753,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.44. The company had a trading volume of 372,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.82 and a 200-day moving average of $273.47. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

