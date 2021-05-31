$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce sales of $81.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $346.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,342 shares of company stock worth $154,894. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.36. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,815. Carriage Services has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

