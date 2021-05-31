Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,459.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $1,459.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019430 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003179 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00205009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

