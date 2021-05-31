Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif hiked its adjusted earnings per share guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2021 to $1.11-$1.15 citing stronger-than-anticipated volumes and selling prices in the Global Industrial Packaging business, and a slightly lower-than-anticipated tax rate. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 19%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have gone up lately. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. However, higher input costs and SG&A expenses will hurt margins. However, pricing actions, focus on cost control and operational execution will boost margins in this scenario. A strong and diverse product portfolio, along with the Caraustar buyout, will also drive growth. However, high debt and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

GEF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

