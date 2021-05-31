Davis R M Inc. Has $22.75 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,897 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. 106,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

