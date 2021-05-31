Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 686,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,830. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

