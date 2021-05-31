Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 114,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,744. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $961.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

