Camden Capital LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

CVX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.79. 7,278,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

