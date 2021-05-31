Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.81. 10,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

