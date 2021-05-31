Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

