Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 243,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,555 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $47,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,075. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

