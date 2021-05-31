PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,596 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Leaf Group worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Leaf Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 17,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.