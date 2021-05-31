Financial Review: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioAtla and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.16%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -8,744.45% -108.90% -77.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 3,370.31 -$35.85 million N/A N/A BioCardia $140,000.00 490.60 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -2.76

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla.

Summary

BioAtla beats BioCardia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

