Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock worth $17,876,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 336,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,562. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.