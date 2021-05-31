Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 130,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 376,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

