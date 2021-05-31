Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 942 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

