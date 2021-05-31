Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 665 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $260.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

