Sumokoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,797.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $59,797.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

