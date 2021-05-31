$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,439. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

