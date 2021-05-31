Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.27. 33,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

