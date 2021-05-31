Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. TFI International comprises about 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of TFI International worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $95.88. 7,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

