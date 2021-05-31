Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of BlackRock worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $877.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

