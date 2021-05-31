Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $372.02 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

