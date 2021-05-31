Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

