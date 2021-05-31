$17.76 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $76.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock remained flat at $$4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.90. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

