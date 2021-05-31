Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,395.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.72 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average of $255.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

