FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Short Interest Update

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FFDF remained flat at $$73.50 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $2.08 dividend. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.