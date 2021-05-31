EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 95,571,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,995,219. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

