EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 95,571,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,995,219. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
EVIO Company Profile
