PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 29th total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 386,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

