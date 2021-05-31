Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 7,405 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $80,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,802. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

