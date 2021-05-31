State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 3.81% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $222,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,768,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 949,570 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $38.91. 30,912,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,432,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.