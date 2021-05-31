State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 137,777 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $96,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

