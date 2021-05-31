Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.91 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.