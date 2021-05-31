Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.05. The company had a trading volume of 219,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

