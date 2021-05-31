Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 100 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

