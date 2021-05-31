Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,453 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.37% of Webster Financial worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.68. 716,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

